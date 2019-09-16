Zinc futures up on spot demand

Zinc prices rose 0.51 percent to Rs 188.65 per kg in futures trade on Monday as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for September delivery traded higher by 95 paise, or 0.51 percent, at Rs 188.65 per kg in a business turnover of 1,882 lots.

Marketmen said fresh positions built up by participants due to pick up in demand at spot markets led to the rise in zinc futures.

