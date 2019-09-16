Cottonseed oil cake futures up on spot demand

International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 12:57 IST
Cottonseed oil cake prices rose by Rs 28 to Rs 3,601 per quintal in futures trade on Monday tracking an upbeat trend in physical market on spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake contracts for September delivery were trading up by Rs 28, or 0.8 per cent, to Rs 3,601 per quintal with an open interest of 14,220 lots.

Similarly, October contracts traded up by Rs 37, or 1.76 per cent, at Rs 2135.5 per quintal in 38,040 business lots.

COUNTRY : India
