Product of the year launches new and impactive intiative with Chandramouli Venkatesan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Sept 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): A platform that has championed Innovation for over 30 years in more than 40 countries launched an innovative new initiative called 'Learning, Leadership And Marketing' in Mumbai this week. Chandramouli Venkatesan, a much respected corporate veteran and a very successful author has had an extremely accomplished career. He has written two bestselling books - 'Catalyst' and 'Get Better at Getting Better'.

Drawing from some of the content of these books as from the distillate of his wisdom and experience, he had the audience captivated with the depth of his thoughts and his lucid communicative style. Everyone is getting better, he said, but the speed of learning is crucial to actually get better. He laid particular emphasis on the Learning process, widening the pipe between experiences and the human brain besides developing the ability to spot and execute change. Also, on the agenda were Career Management for Real Growth and the importance of Values in the Work-Life connect. "Marketing is 'Art and Science'. Successful marketers are those who learn rapidly and not just focus on becoming better marketers but on becoming better human beings. This is a process. The session was an invigorating one and Product of the Year's initiative will doubtlessly add something meaningful to marketers across the country," said Chandramouli Venkatesan.

The only by invitation breakfast session was attended by established leaders from the industry. The common thread was the strong desire to learn and develop the 'deliberateness' to approach situations. In the current environment that is volatile, uncertain, complex and ambiguous, Mouli's ideas were refreshing, simple and called for some introspection and soul searching. "We are indeed excited about this initiative and are privileged to have someone with the deep experience and pedigree of Chandramouli Venkatesan to help us to try and help marketers get better at their craft. The endeavour is to make this a regular feature, something that will keep the windows of learning constantly open and allow an exchange of ideas and thoughts that will hopefully enrich the marketing fraternity. Today's session was educative, interactive and very useful," said Raj Arora, CEO, Product of the Year India.

"It's been an exciting week for us from a global perspective. Earlier this week, we had our U.S. team do a food truck event to show appreciation for two FMCG giants - Reckitt Benckiser and Mondelez and now our India team has partnered with Mouli, an industry stalwart to try and deliver something that I hope and believe will be impactive and well received," said Mike Nolan, CEO, Product of the Year Management. "It was wonderful being part of this session. Sometimes we forget that Learning never ends and is a process. Two people working in the same organisation get better at different levels. It is purely because, between them, one processes learning better than the other. Mouli explained it very well," said Sudip Ghose, Managing Director, VIP Industries Ltd.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)