TVS Motor Company launches new TVS NEO NX in Mali

TVS Motor Company on Monday launched a new Bebek, NEO NX, in Mali, Africa. The 101.5 kg Bebek, manufactured in Jakarta and engineered for Africa, boasts of a reliable fuel-efficient engine, strong suspension, disc brake, front and rear carriers, the company said in a statement.

NEO NX is powered by a 110cc motor producing 8.5 BHP of power and 8.5 Nm of torque mated to a semi-automatic 4-speed gearbox, it said. The Bebek is also equipped with a USB mobile port for long-distance riding, 150 mm ground clearance and 17-inch wheel size, among others, the statement added.

