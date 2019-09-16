Tata Power arm commissions 150 MW solar capacity in Pokharan

Tata Power on Monday said its subsidiary Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has commissioned 150 mega watt (MW) solar capacity project at Pokharan in Rajasthan. With this, the overall operating renewable capacity of TPREL now stands at 2,628 MW in India, Tata Power said in a statement.

"Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Tata Power, has commissioned 150 MW solar capacity in village Chhayan at tehsil Pokharan in Rajasthan," the statement said. The company, the statement said, had won this capacity in a bid at a tariff of Rs 2.72/kWh (kilo wat hour) in May 2018.

"The sale of power from this solar plant has been tied up under a 25 year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd," it said. The project is connected at 220 kV to PGCIL's Bhadla substation, making it the company's first ISTS (interstate transmission system) solar project.

Currently, the company is developing 500 MW of renewable capacity across the country, including 100 MW under PPA signed with Uttar Pradesh Power Corp Ltd and Noida Power Co Ltd in Uttar Pradesh, 100 MW under a PPA signed with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd at Raghanesda solar park and another 250 MW at Dholera solar park. "The commissioning of 150 MW capacity in Rajasthan has fortified our position as a leading renewable energy company in the country with a strong presence in solar power generation. We will continue to seek potential of sustainable growth of renewable power in India. This is our first ISTS project," Tata Power President-Renewables Ashish Khanna said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)