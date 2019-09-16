CIS opens manufacturing unit, engineering centre in Mumbai

City-based customised optical fibre connectivity manufacturer Citadel Intelligent Systems Ltd. (CIS) on Monday announced the inauguration of its second manufacturing unit and engineering centre at Vasai, Mumbai. The company's first unit is located at Whitefield here.

CIS Managing Director K K Shetty said the engineering centre will focus on designing customised products for telecom and infrastructure sector in India and abroad. "The new unit will help us to improve our revenue significantly and scale up our capacity based on the market demand," Shetty said.

Senior CIS Vice-President Abhinandan Sharma said the new 11,000 square feet manufacturing unit would have 40-50 employees initially..

