Sunil Paliwal joins Kamarajar Port Ltd as CMD Chennai, Sep 16 (PTI): Kamarajar Port Ltd on Monday said that IAS officer Sunil Paliwal has taken over as its Chairman and Managing Director with immediate effect. Prior to taking up the new role, he was the Principal Secretary in the labour and employment department, a press release said.

Paliwal succeeds P Raveendran, the current Chennai Port Trust Chairman, who was holding additional charge as Chairman, Kamarajar Port Trust. Paliwal, a 1993 batch Tamil Nadu cadre officer, is an alumni of IIT Kanpur.

He holds an MS in Computer Science from the University of Maryland in the United States and has an MBA from the University of Birmingham, United Kingdom. He began his career as Sub-Collector in Cuddalore and later served as additional collector in Nagapattinam.

He also served as Collector of Tirunelveli, Theni and Kanniyakumari districts. Paliwal also held various responsibilities, including Managing Director at Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and also at the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company Ltd, the release added..

