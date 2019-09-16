VFS loan book crosses Rs 1,000cr in FY19

The loan book size of Village Financial Services (VFS) Ltd crossed Rs 1,000 crore in the last fiscal year ending March 2019, witnessing a growth of 43 per cent, the micro-finance institution said on Monday. The loan portfolio rose to Rs 1,057.12 crore in FY19 from Rs 740.33 crore in FY18.

The company also reported a growth of 212 per cent in net profit at Rs 29.33 crore for FY19 as compared to Rs 9.36 crore a year ago, it said in a release. VFS' income grew by 40.21 per cent on-year to Rs 193.81 crore in the reporting period.

During FY19, the company added 50 branches to take the total number to 238, and established its footprint in Meghalaya, the release said. The customer base grew by 1.4 lakh borrowers to 4.75 lakh during the year, the company added..

