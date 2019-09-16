BEML, Wipro to work together in aerospace, AI and 3D printing

Defence PSU BEML Limited and Wipro Infrastructure Engineering (WIN) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together in aerospace, industrial automation, 3D printing, artificial intelligence and hydraulic system engineering. This is a first of its kind MoU for WIN with a large public sector enterprise in India, a joint statement said.

The MoU entails working together on projects, products, systems, services and projects in defence, DRDO Labs, DPSUs and other relevant government entities in India as well as export customers, it said. The key focus areas include aerospace components and parts through SEZ, metal additive manufacturing and design optimisation for new critical aggregates, legacy components & spares, and process automation, the statement said.

BEML CMD D K Hota said the partnership would help both companies make a significant contribution to indigenisation and 'Make in India' initiatives of the government of India. "This will provide us access to WIPRO's capabilities, experience and skill. It enhances the business interests of both organisations," Hota said.

WIN CEO Pratik Kumar, said "BEML has a strong lineage of being a heavy engineering company. Given our focus on emerging technologies like 3D printing & industrial automation and sectors like aerospace, space and defence, we see invaluable synergies in partnering with BEML." PTI RS NVG NVG.

