NBCC bags Rs 390-cr order from Utkal University

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 16-09-2019 19:05 IST
State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 390- crore contract from Utkal University, Odisha for constructions in the existing campus as well as for building a new campus.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has signed an MoU with Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, for construction of various infrastructure buildings in the existing campus of the University and a new campus at Chandikhol.

"The approximate cost of work would be Rs 390 crore," it added.

COUNTRY : India
