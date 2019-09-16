NBCC bags Rs 390-cr order from Utkal University

State-owned NBCC has bagged a Rs 390- crore contract from Utkal University, Odisha for constructions in the existing campus as well as for building a new campus.

In a regulatory filing, NBCC said it has signed an MoU with Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, for construction of various infrastructure buildings in the existing campus of the University and a new campus at Chandikhol.

"The approximate cost of work would be Rs 390 crore," it added.

