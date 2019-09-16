International Development News
Saudi oil firm Aramco could delay IPO after attacks: sources

PTI Newyork
Updated: 16-09-2019 19:55 IST
New York, Sep 16 (AFP) Saudi authorities are considering whether to delay an IPO for oil giant Aramco after this weekend's attack on its oil facilities shut down a major chunk of global production, people with knowledge of the matter said.

"They're in the process of assessing the damage. It's a possibility but it's still very early," said one of the persons who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Aramco had planned to debut in November on a local stock market before listing on an international one next year, sources had told AFP last week. (AFP) RUP

COUNTRY : India
