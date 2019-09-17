All Blacks become target of Stop Adani after revealed principal sponsor

The All Blacks have become the latest target of the Stop Adani campaign after it was revealed their principal sponsor, American insurance giant AIG, is insuring the controversial Carmichael coal mine in Australia.

A petition from corporate activist group SumOfUs and 350 Aotearoa calling on the All Blacks and NZ Rugby to dump AIG was launched today.

This followed a tip-off from an AIG staff member which revealed that AIG is insuring the on-ground works at the Carmichael mine site, and providing Directors and Officers insurance.

If built, Adani's Carmichael project would open up one of the largest untapped coal reserves in the world. The company has pushed on with the project despite the fierce opposition of the First Nations Council for Wangan & Jagalingou country and a large majority of Australians.

A petition calling on AIG to rule out any future dealings with Adani now sits at 135,000 signatures and was delivered to AIG offices in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane earlier this month under a heavy police presence.

14 other insurance companies have ruled out insuring the project after coming under pressure from activist groups Insure Our Future, Market Forces and SumOfUs.

View the PETITION here: https://actions.sumofus.org/a/all-blacks-dump-aig

"In Australia, we often look to New Zealand as a climate leader and a leader on Indigenous Peoples' rights. So for a team as revered as the All Blacks to run out onto the pitch at the Rugby World Cup this week wearing the logos of a company deeply tied up with Adani is pretty shocking," said SumOfUs Campaign Manager, Nick Haines.

"Adani's record of environmental abuses and disregard for traditional owners speaks for itself. Adani can't continue this without the help of companies like AIG. That's why we are calling on the All Blacks to distance themselves from this toxic project and suspend their sponsorship with AIG immediately," he added.

"No All Black wants to pull on the jersey knowing that the sponsor on their shirt is supporting a mega-mine that has stripped Indigenous Peoples of their land, and will drive the world closer to climate breakdown," said 350 Aotearoa's Chairperson, Aaron Packard.

"The All Blacks are legendary. We want them to reflect the best of New Zealand. However, it's clear that their association with AIG threatens their own values and aspirations as All Blacks."

"If I was the Chief Executive of Rugby New Zealand, I'd be picking up the phone and demanding AIG drops Adani immediately," he said.

"The insurance industry is reeling from the impacts of ever-worsening floods, storms, bushfires, and heatwaves. It is extraordinary that any insurance company would even consider underwriting a new coal project," said Pablo Brait, campaigner at Market Forces.