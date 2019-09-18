Daikin Launches Split AC on the Occasion of Daikin's 95th Anniversary

Daikin Airconditioning India Pvt. Ltd., a 100% subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., Japan - one of the world's no.1 air-conditioning companies presents India, a split AC indigenously conceptualized & manufactured for the discerning Indian consumers priced at INR 16,400* plus taxes on the occasion of Daikin's 95th Anniversary. This new GTL28 3 start Non-Inverter AC prides in its ability to be a game-changer for the Indian Heating, Ventilation & Air-conditioning Industry riding on the back of its ability to draw electricity less than 3.5 ampere, which is less than operating a Hair Dryer or Microwave at home.

Considering a 100 square feet space is the very common trend nowadays across homes & offices, this newly launched Daikin AC offers itself to this emerging consumer segment & can serve the compact cooling needs for every common man. With widespread electrification of India over the last few years, this Daikin AC presents an ideal choice for consumers across all sections and be a catalyst in driving up the AC penetration form the existing 7%.

As a strategic move of the company's global initiative to roll out energy-efficient and affordable products, this AC comes packed with Patented HFC32 refrigerant along with a host of revolutionary features. Daikin's new AC is designed keeping in mind both the outdoor as well indoor weather conditions in India and they feature immaculate and classy product design to ensure much quieter indoor operations and pleasant air-conditioning in the entire room based on their unique features. Besides, indoor unit operations decrease the sound levels from low setting fan speed using wireless remote, while power chill mode quickly maximizes the cooling effect in any operation mode and Power Chill button enables users to get faster cooling instantly.

Mr. KJ Jawa, MD & CEO Daikin India, Member of the Board & Regional General Manager, AC business, India and East Africa Daikin Industries Ltd., said, "At Daikin, we had a Vision for - Make In India products that are designed to serve the needs of every Indian. With ACs, now becoming a necessity, there was a need for a radical change in product & pricing in order to serve the new segment & serve the 93% unaddressed AC market.

This Daikin GTL28 AC will empower the growing Indian population to upgrade from Coolers & older technologies without having much impact on high energy/electricity charges. The true Indian potential can only be realized with a single proposition for all and at Daikin India, we found that kernel of value in this pocket-friendly big-small AC."

The newly launched Daikin AC will soon be available to the consumers through its pan India dealer network of 7500+ that has been specially trained to provide unmatched sales experience. Coupled with the above Daikin India has embarked upon an aggressive pan India advertising campaign involving - Print, Radio, Online & Outdoor advertising to take the brand closer to the consumers.

*Conditions Apply *Piping Kit & Installation charges are not included in the special price offered above.

