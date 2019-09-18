Dalmia Cement Unveils New Brand Positioning - ‘FUTURE TODAY’

Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, India's leading cement company for over eight decades, today unveiled a new brand identity and positioning through a national marketing campaign. The new positioning, 'Future Today' recognizes Dalmia Cement's technological innovation in manufacturing cement and its pioneering efforts in nation-building.

Recognising the company's heritage, and its evolution to India's most technologically advanced cement producer, Mr. Mahendra Singhi, MD & CEO, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, said, "Dalmia Cement is globally recognized for producing the world's greenest cement, and has been synonymous with path-breaking innovations in manufacturing Cement for 80 years now. With the launch of Future Today, we reaffirm our commitment to the nation, and we will further build on our promise of exceeding consumers' expectations."

Mr. Pramesh Arya, Executive Director, Marketing, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Limited, said "Dalmia Cement is already a strong brand with significant market share. With Future Today, we are crystallizing our promise to consumers beyond offering a great product. For far too long, cement purchase in India has been a low involvement decision. As India's demographic make-up changes, individual home builders are making more informed choices. Be it a one-room house or a mega infrastructure project, Dalmia Cement will continue to stay at the forefront of construction science, and give shape to our shared future."

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Joy Chauhan, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson said, "When we started speaking to consumers and internal stakeholders, we realized Dalmia Cement's first-mover status on every front. The new integrated campaign helps the brand move away from category conventions of using humor or hyperbole to demonstrate functionality. Discerning customers today want to determine why they choose one brand over another. Our new campaign gives them believable reasons to do so. And it offers influencers and channel partners a new lens to look at our brand."

Dalmia Cement is one of the largest producers of specialty cement products in India, offering individual and institutional customers a wide variety of products across the country. The brand also offers products under the Dalmia DSP and Konark brands in key markets. The new positioning launches through a 360° marketing campaign across the country during the festive season, including a virtual reality experience, perhaps a category first.

