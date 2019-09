Havells Announces Vicky Kaushal as the Brand Ambassador for Its Men’s Personal Grooming Range

New Delhi, Delhi, India: Further deepening connect with style-savvy, quality conscious consumers, Havells India Limited today announced Vicky Kaushal as the Brand Ambassador for its male grooming products. The Company also announced newest additions to its male grooming portfolio with its patented BT 9000 series of Havells Trimmers.

Vicky Kaushal, one of the most popular celebrity of today, has quickly become an enduring favourite with his acting skills, magnetic personality and a distinctive panache. The association with Vicky Kaushal further enhances Havells commitment to infuse freshness and style in its personal male grooming products and cater to the evolving tastes of young consumers. The male grooming category has seen a dynamic growth with increasing awareness of latest trends, self-grooming culture. Havells new range of BT 9000 trimmers complement these aspirations beautifully with their unique ergonomic design, capture trim technology and advanced features such as LED displays.

Key product highlights:

· Comes in three colour variations – rose gold, green, blue

· Capture trim technology

· Run-time up to 120 minutes with charging time of 90 minutes

· Digital and LED displays

· 20 lock-in length settings from 0.5 mm to 10 mm

Ravindra Singh Negi, President – Electrical Consumer Durables, Havells India said, "We are proud to welcome Vicky Kaushal, one of the most promising and talented stars of this generation, into the Havells family. With the rise of grooming culture, men seek for a quick, hassle-free experience and products that render them with an impeccable style. With the new brand campaign #breadkyuhowierd and Vicky as a face, we want consumers to take charge of their looks and own their style with confidence. Trimmers have emerged as one of the fastest growing product categories today with the young, urbane consumers seeking a superior trimming experience. The BT 9000 series of trimmers are sleek in design and performance-oriented, with uniquely designed zoom wheel, 20 lock-in-length settings, extra wide mouth opening to ensure 2x faster cutting and will appeal to the discerning buyers."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)