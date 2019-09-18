Amazon.in Great Indian Festival - Top Offers Revealed

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

• Amazon.in's biggest Great Indian Festival - starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04; Prime members to get exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28

• Reveals the biggest selection & deals on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more with the best finance options for customers this festive season

• Customers can save more with an instant discount of 10% when they pay with SBI Debit and Credit Cards

• Up to 40% off on latest smartphones from top brands; Up to 75% off on all Home Appliances an TVs; Up to 90% off on India's largest online Fashion store

• Best savings of the year on Echo and Alexa devices

• Great Indian Festival will feature a wide range of finance options from no cost EMI on Debit & Credit cards, Bajaj FinServ cards and unlimited reward points on Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card

• Up to INR 2500 cashback on domestic flight bookings

​Amazon.in's biggest celebration the Great Indian Festival brings never-seen-before deals & offers on the widest selection of smartphones, laptops, cameras, large appliances & TVs, home & kitchen products, fashion, consumables such as grocery & beauty, consumer electronics and more by lakhs of sellers.

The great Indian Festival starts from midnight on September 29 until 11:59 pm on October 04. Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on September 28.

Smartphones and Mobile Accessories

• Up to 40% off on latest smartphones, get additional cashback, exchange offers, No Cost EMI, Free screen replacement and guaranteed exchange price offers across a wide selection

• Over 15 new launches by top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo and more

• Enjoy lowest ever prices on over 100 smartphones - Top offers from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo among others

• Exchange offers up to INR 6,000

• Stylish accessories including mobile cases, covers and more starting from as low as INR 69

• Up to 70% off on trendy Bluetooth Headsets

• Stay charged on the go with top-rated power banks starting INR 399

Appliances & TVs

• Up to 75% off on Appliances and TV's with No Cost EMI and exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries

• Offers from top brands including Samsung, Whirlpool, LG, Xiaomi, Sony and more

• 55" QLED OnePlusTV coming soon

• Upgrade to 4K TVs starting INR 19,999 per month

• No Cost EMI starting INR 999 on Frost free refrigerators

• Top load washing machines starting INR 9,999

• Up to 45% off on Split air conditioners

Consumer Electronics

• Enjoy over 6000 deals on over 200 top brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more

• Up to INR 40,000 off on top premium laptops; enjoy up to 12 months No Cost EMI on Laptops from top brands

• Minimum INR 10,000 off DSLRs and Mirrorless Cameras

• Up to 60% off on Headphones and Speakers

• Easy EMI offers and Free Shipping

• Fitness trackers from Mi starting INR 799

Amazon Fashion

• Up to 90% off on India's largest online fashion store with deals on 1 lakh+ styles

• Enjoy up to 70% off on over 1200 + brands

• Pocket friendly fashion starting under INR 599

• Up to 80% off on top clothing brands

• Up to 80% off on top footwear brands

• Up to 80% off on top watch brands

• Up to 90% off on jewellery brands

• Enjoy up to 80% off on luggage and handbags

• Enjoy up to 60%-70% off on Makeup and Beauty products

•Best prices on big brands including max, Puma, UCB, Mothercare, Redtape, CASIO, Biba, American Tourister and many more

Home and Kitchen

• Up to 80% off - Lowest ever prices on 50,000+ Home & Kitchen products

• Minimum 50% off on over 10,000 kitchen & home appliances

• 5 Lakh+ home products from top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing and more at half price or less

• Deals on kitchen products starting at INR99

• Over 30,000 furniture products with No Cost EMI starting INR 499/month

• Offers on top brands including Prestige, Bombay Dyeing, Pigeon, Homecentre and more

Daily Essentials & Personal Care

• Lowest prices on over 30,000 daily essentials

• Featured brands include Aashirwaad, Huggies, Surg Excel, Lakme and more

• Monthly groceries starting from as low as INR1

• Up to 80% off on men's grooming

• Up to 20% extra savings with over 10,000 combos

• Enjoy extra 10% off with over 55,000 Amazon coupons

Books, Hobbies, Gaming and Toys

• 20%-70% off on bestselling books

• Minimum 40% off on Treadmills and Exercise bikes

• Minimum INR 12,000 off on Xbox consoles

• Indoor toys starting INR 109

• Offers on top brands including Pearson, Yonex, Xbox, LEGO and more

Amazon Devices

• Biggest savings with lowest prices of the year on Echo and Alexa devices

• Enjoy Lowest ever price on Echo Dot along with a free smart bulb

• Flat INR 1200 off on FireTV Stick

• Up to 35% off on Echo smart screens

• Flat INR 1750 off on Kindle eReaders

