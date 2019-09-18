International Development News
JPMorgan says UK PM Johnson unlikely to get a Brexit deal at Oct summit

Reuters London
Updated: 18-09-2019 14:33 IST
U.S. investment bank JPMorgan said on Wednesday it was negative about the prospects of Prime Minister Boris Johnson striking a Brexit deal at the Oct. 17-18 EU summit.

"Our reading of the situation is much more negative than positive as far as the prospects of a revised Withdrawal Agreement being agreed at the October summit are concerned," JPMorgan said in a note to clients.

"The UK's negotiating approach appears to be to present the details of its proposals late in the process, and to use the brute force of a no-deal threat to force the EU to accept them," JPMorgan said. "The very limited credibility of that threat adds to reasons why such a brute-force approach is not going to work."

