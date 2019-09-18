To keep up with the heavy festive season sales and services of electronic goods during Diwali, digital post-purchase home appliance servicing platform, 247around on Wednesday said it is planning to add 200 service centers and 2,000 temporary staff to its present capacity. The company currently employs 10,000 engineers and will add another 2,000 temporary workforce to meet the festival demand pan-India, a release issued here said.

The platform intends to fulfill the sale targets of popular eCommerce platforms, including Flipkart and Amazon and offline brands like Sharp, Godrej, Akai, JVC, Wybor, Willett. The company also offers services to offline consumer electronics retail chains like Giriyas, Kohinoor, Satya and Bajaj by ensuring uninterrupted after-sales services during this period, it added.

"We close nearly 45,000 calls every month. But, Diwali is the time when consumers splurge more on electronics and home-appliances due to discounts on eCommerce websites. As a result, we end up closing 65,000 calls within just 15 days," 247around CEO and co-founder Nitin Malhotra said. To complement the same 247around is adding on more service centers as well as temporary engineers to meet the escalating consumer demands and ensure best-in-class consumer experience without any pause.

"We will provide training to these temporary engineers through virtual classrooms along with personal interactions. We will also be offering TAT- based incentives to these engineers to boost their morale and performance," he added.

The installed base of home appliances in India is 3 billion units, of which more than USD 300 million come in for repairs every year. Thus, taking the Indian appliance after-sales support market to USD 4 billion.

247around is currently working with over 100 brands and has set expansion plans to reach consumers directly through B2C. PTI SMBIZ-FESTIVAL-EMPLOYMENT 247around to add 2,000 temporary staff for festive season Mumbai, Sep 18 (PTI) To keep up with the heavy festive season sales and services of electronic goods during Diwali, digital post-purchase home appliance servicing platform 247around on Wednesday said it is planning to add 200 service centers and 2,000 temporary staff to its present capacity. The company currently employs 10,000 engineers and will add another 2,000 temporary workforce to meet the festival demand pan-India, a release issued here said.

The platform intends to fulfill the sale targets of popular eCommerce platforms, including Flipkart and Amazon and offline brands like Sharp, Godrej, Akai, JVC, Wybor, Willett. The company also offers services to offline consumer electronics retail chains like Giriyas, Kohinoor, Satya and Bajaj by ensuring uninterrupted after-sales services during this period, it added.

"We close nearly 45,000 calls every month. But, Diwali is the time when consumers splurge more on electronics and home-appliances due to discounts on eCommerce websites. As a result, we end up closing 65,000 calls within just 15 days," 247around CEO and co-founder Nitin Malhotra said. To complement the same 247around is adding on more service centers as well as temporary engineers to meet the escalating consumer demands and ensure best-in-class consumer experience without any pause.

"We will provide training to these temporary engineers through virtual classrooms along with personal interactions. We will also be offering TAT- based incentives to these engineers to boost their morale and performance," he added.

The installed base of home appliances in India is 3 billion units, of which more than USD 300 million come in for repairs every year. Thus, taking the Indian appliance after-sales support market to USD 4 billion.

247around is currently working with over 100 brands and has set expansion plans to reach consumers directly through B2C..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)