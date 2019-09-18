International Development News
Development News Edition
Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack targets in the United Arab Emirates

Reuters Aden
Updated: 18-09-2019 21:24 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Yemen's Houthi group, which claims it was behind the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, said on Wednesday it has dozens of sites located in the United Arab Emirates listed as possible targets for attacks.

A military spokesman of the Iran-aligned organization said the Houthis have new drones, powered by "normal and jet engines" that can reach targets deep in Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Yemen Rep
