Siemens Healthineers opens medical imaging manufacturing facility at Bengaluru

Medical technology major Siemens Healthineers on Thursday said it has set up a new manufacturing facility collocated with its R&D centre at Bengaluru to leverage synergies while developing offerings aligned to the future needs of customers. The company has made a Rs 20-crore investment in the new facility, Siemens Healthineers said in a statement.

As part of its strategy for India, Siemens Healthineers will integrate manufacturing, technology and innovation functions at Bengaluru, it added. "Collocating a manufacturing facility with our R&D centre in Bengaluru marks a significant step in strengthening our presence in India, which is one of our important markets." Siemens Healthineers, Executive VP Computed Tomography and incoming President Diagnostic Imaging André Hartung said.

The facility will make computed tomography (CT) systems based on the company's Somatom go. platform, he added. "As Siemens Healthineers is leading the digitalization of healthcare, the collocation of the manufacturing with R&D centre is especially important as it will enable us deliver value to customers faster," Siemens Healthcare MD and President Gerd Hoefner said.

