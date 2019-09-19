Huawei’s Flagship Chipset - Kirin 990 to be Available in India

• World's First Flagship 5G SoC to Bring Ultra-fast 5G Connectivity

• Premium Performance and Energy Efficiency set an Industry Benchmark for Faster 5G Experience

Huawei Consumer Business Group, India today announced that the Industry's first and only all-in-one flagship 5G Chipset, Kirin 990 series will be soon available in India. The chipset is the world's First Mobile SoC with 10.3 Billion Transistors, making it one of the most effective, fastest and efficient chipsets available. Kirin 990 is powered to deliver the fastest and most energy-efficient 5G experience to the smartphone users. The 5G version will be available in India with upcoming Huawei smartphones.

• All-in-One 5G Chipset with 7nm+ EUV

• Industry's First, All-in-One Flagship 5G Chipset

• World's First Mobile SoC with 10.3 Billion Transistors

• 5.8X faster UL speed in weak 5G area

• The Fastest 5G Experience with the best energy efficiency

• Advanced Adaptive Receiver to Secure 5G Speed on

"As one of Huawei's key markets, Customer-centric innovation is at the heart of everything we do in India. We have always believed in bringing the very best to our consumers by continuously focusing on innovation and making the experience better, every single time. The Kirin 990 is the very pinnacle of smartphone technology today and will leapfrog consumers into a new era of 5G. We are glad to announce a chipset that will revolutionize the way people use their smartphones," said Tornado Pan, Country Manager (Huawei Brand), Consumer Business.

Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 (5G), launched during IFA earlier this month are also designed to bring impressively elevated performance, energy efficiency, AI capabilities, and photography, offering better experiences to a more extensive group of 4G smartphone users.

World's First Flagship 5G SoC to Bring Ultra-fast 5G Connectivity

Huawei's Kirin 990 (5G) is the first 5G SoC in the world and supports the industry's most compact 5G smartphone solution. With the cutting-edge 7 nm+ EUV manufacturing process, Kirin 990 (5G) is integrated with a 5G modem, achieving a smaller area and lower power consumption. Moreover, Kirin 990 (5G) is the first full-frequency 5G SoC to support both non-standalone (NSA) and standalone (SA) architectures as well as TDD/FDD full frequency bands, enabling it to accommodate hardware requirements under diverse networks and networking modes. Based on Balong 5000's excellent 5G connectivity capability, Kirin 990 (5G) provides a leading peak downlink rate of 2.3 Gbit/s and an uplink peak rate of 1.25 Gbit/s, delivering unmatched 5G experiences in the industry.

Innovative NPU Architecture for Robust AI Computing Power in the 5G Era

Kirin 990 (5G) is the first flagship SoC that packs a dual-core NPU built on the Da Vinci architecture, which comprises large NPU cores and tiny NPU cores. The large cores achieve high performance and power efficiency in heavy computing scenarios, while the tiny core structure, first in the industry, empowers ultra-low power consumption applications, fully tapping into the intelligent computing power brought by the innovative NPU architecture.

Premium Performance and Energy Efficiency Sets an Industry Benchmark for Faster 5G Experience

In terms of CPU, Kirin 990 features a three-level power efficiency structure, comprising of two ultra-large cores, two large cores, and four small cores, with a dominant frequency up to 2.86 GHz. In addition, Kirin 990 uses a 16-core Mali-G76 GPU and the new system-level Smart Cache for intelligent flow distribution, which can effectively save bandwidth and lower power consumption. For gaming experiences, Kirin 990 (5G) supports an upgraded Kirin Gaming+ 2.0 that enables efficient collaboration between hardware infrastructure and solutions, offering industry-leading smooth and fast gaming experience.

Newly Upgraded ISP 5.0 for Wonderful Photography Experience

As for photography, Kirin 990 (5G) provides a brand-new ISP 5.0 that pioneers block-matching and 3D filtering (BM3D) professional-level hardware noise reduction (NR) for capturing brighter and sharper images in low light environments. It is also the first to use dual-domain video NR for more accurate noise processing for videos. In addition, the real-time video post-processing and rendering based on AI segmentation can adjust the image color frame by frame to bring cinematic quality.

About Huawei Consumer BG

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com

For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on:

• Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobile

• Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobile

• YouTube: youtube.com/HuaweiMobile

• Instagram: instagram.com/huaweiMobile

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)