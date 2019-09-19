IHCL signs a Vivanta hotel in Manipal

The Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), on Thursday announced the signing of a Vivanta hotel in Manipal, Karnataka. The property is taken up as a management contract with Harinath Builders and Developers, a sister concern of Ballal Developers, a release said here.

"The signing of Vivanta Manipal is aligned to Aspiration 2022, with its focus on aggressive domestic growth. We are delighted to have partnered with Ballal Developers for this hotel and through this association provide a contemporary suite of offerings to both business and leisure travellers," IHCL executive vice president real estate and development, Suma Venkatesh said.

********************** Union Bank of India signs agreement with Capital India Fin *State-run Union Bank of India has signed an agreement with non-bank finance company Capital India Finance for co- origination of loans for the priority sector. The benefit of low-cost funds from the bank and lower cost of operations of NBFC would be passed on to the borrower through the adoption of the blended products to suit the requirements of borrowers, a release said.

******************* Wellness start-up brand SARVA enters UK market *Indian yoga and wellness start-up brand SARVA on Thursday announced its entry into the United Kingdom. Under a licensing and training model based on the authentic foundations of yoga, SARVA will initially start off with the skill development and training of 20 London based yoga experts, who in turn will start SARVA classes in three locations in London, a release said.

Founded in 2016 by 23-year-old Sarvesh Shashi, had recent investment backing from celebrity investors like Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor and Aishwaryaa R Dhanush. ********************** Ferrero commissions 702 kv rooftop solar power unit *Global chocolate and confectionery company Ferrero on Thursday said it has commissioned the third phase of 702 kv of its rooftop solar power installation at the manufacturing plant at Baramati in Maharashtra.

With this expansion, the overall operating renewable capacity stands at 2.5 MW, the company said in a statement. Ferrero has invested around Rs 10 crore in this solar power project, which is built on an area of 30,000 sqmt and covers 12.4 per cent of the total factory load..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)