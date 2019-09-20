India cuts effective corporate tax rate to 25.75% to revive investment

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to revive sagging investment in Asia's third largest economy including a cut in corporate taxes.

Sitharaman told a news conference that the effective corporate tax rate will be lowered to 25.75% from 30%, which she said would be at par with Asian peers.

The government also scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

Also Read: Cabinet approves ban on sale, production of e-cigarettes, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)