International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

India cuts effective corporate tax rate to 25.75% to revive investment

Reuters New Delhi
Updated: 20-09-2019 11:11 IST
India cuts effective corporate tax rate to 25.75% to revive investment

Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures on Friday to revive sagging investment in Asia's third largest economy including a cut in corporate taxes.

Sitharaman told a news conference that the effective corporate tax rate will be lowered to 25.75% from 30%, which she said would be at par with Asian peers.

The government also scrapped the minimum alternative tax for domestic companies.

Also Read: Cabinet approves ban on sale, production of e-cigarettes, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019