IPG Photonics to Showcase Latest Innovations at LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2019

IPG Photonics - The leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance fiber lasers and amplifiers for diverse applications in numerous markets will be showcasing its latest cutting – edge technologies at the LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA 2019 to be held at the Bombay Exhibition Centre from October 17 - 19, 2019.

LASER World of PHOTONICS INDIA is India's only trade fair for the laser and photonics community. It presents the entire range of photonics in an international setting, tailored to the specific needs of the Indian market. It will bring together manufacturers, distributors, buyers from various user industries and scientists under on a single platform.

IPG Photonics' diverse lines of low, medium and high-power fiber lasers and amplifiers are used in materials processing, communications, entertainment, medical, biotechnology, scientific and advanced applications. IPG India, a subsidiary of the IPG Group, started its operations in the year 2001 and is today, a leading supplier of Fiber Laser solutions to the Indian industry for a wide range of applications.

The organization has been defining the neo-acme in laser technology, pioneering the development of optical fiber-based lasers for a wide range of applications in materials processing, defense, telecommunication, and medical procedures. At the fair, they will feature the brand new YLS AMB (Adjustable Mode Beam) laser which provides independently programmable tuning of the output beam mode to any combination of a small-spot high-intensity bright core to a larger ring-shaped beam. YLS 6000 Watts K-series laser for high power cutting solutions will be there in the display as well. Also available on display would be the LDD-700: in-line weld QA tool for remote scan welding applications offers five monitoring modes: keyhole depth, seam profile, workpiece height, finished weld surface height and bead profile.

Pulsed Green Nanosecond MOPFA laser YLPN with adjustable pulse duration facility, High Power Ytterbium Fiber Amplifiers, Ultra-Violet Pulsed Fiber Laser Module and High Peak Power Lasers in Mid and High Power segment for efficient piercings and unique cutting applications are also some of the products that you will find in IPG booth.

They will also showcase their various Processing Heads options like Welding, Wobbler, Cutting and the newly introduced Compact Cutting Head. IPG will also put on display demonstrations with a scanner head interfaced with YLR 1 kW laser for different kinds of applications like marking, cleaning, surface treatment, etc. YLR 500 Watts along with D50 Welding Head and Dual spot module will also be there on display.

IPG Photonics has manufacturing facilities in the USA, Germany, Russia, and Italy and has its footprints across the globe. They sell their products globally to OEMs, system integrators and end-users in a wide range of diverse markets that have the in-house engineering capability to integrate IPG's products into their own systems. IPG's highly vertically integrated development and manufacturing capabilities enable the company to meet customer requirements, provide solutions, accelerate development, manage costs and improve component yields while maintaining high performance and quality standards.

