Cotton seed oil cake futures slip on low demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell by Rs 20.5 to Rs 3,562 per quintal in futures trade on Friday as participants reduced their bets amid weak trend at the spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at existing levels amid subdued trend at the market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

At the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in September fell by Rs 20.5, or 0.57 per cent to Rs 3,562 per quintal in an open interest of 5,170 lots. The contract for December delivery shed by Rs 10, or 0.47 per cent to Rs 2,127 per quintal with an open interest of 41,080 lots.

