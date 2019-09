Marks & Spencer Group Plc's Chief Financial Officer Humphrey Singer is quitting after less than 18 months in the company, Sky News' Mark Kleinman said in a tweet https://twitter.com/MarkKleinmanSky/status/1175337764608532480?s=20 on Saturday.

Marks and Spencer did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

