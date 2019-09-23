Champs of Ryan International School, Malad ICSE Cleaned the Versova Beach With Advocate Afroz Shah

On International coastal cleaning day, students of Ryan International School, Malad ICSE cleaned Versova Beach, along with Afroz Shah, Champion of the Earth on Saturday morning, intending to clear sands of trash and restore the beach to its original look.

Advocate Afroz Shah visited Ryan International School, Malad on Friday afternoon along with Dr. Geoff Brighty, Head Science and Policy Sustainability for Plastic Oceans UK, Ms. Paula Nickson Environment Entrepreneur, and Prof. Jonathan Pierce Water scientist, they inspired students to protect the mother nature not only to save the community but also with the motive of saving millions of other species that share the beautiful planet.

Dr. Snehal Pinto, Director of Ryan International Group of Institutions said, "The Ryan Group is pleased to associate and partner with Advocate Afroz Shah, UN Champion of the Earth 2016 in this movement to clean beaches and rivers and contribute to being a voice for the voiceless. This endeavor resonates with the vision of our Chairman, Dr. A.F. Pinto on maintaining a clean sustainable environment for generations to come."

Afroz Shah said, "I am happy to see the efforts of Ryanites on protecting & preserving mother earth every single day." He also added, "This task of cleaning the beach needs a lot of effort, Afroz further shared that he plans to clean the Dana Pani Beach and then go on to rejuvenate Mithi River."

Aditya Menon, student of RIS Malad said, "We Ryanites strongly follow the vision of our dear Chairman Sir 'Each One, Plant One', and we are lucky to meet such inspiring mentors like Afroz Sir, we promise to continue our efforts on cleaning our mother earth."

The students were inspired by the noble mission of Advocate Afroz Shah, his historic legacy commenced with cleaning the Versova beach. All due to his efforts, the Versova Beach now witnesses the return of the Olive Ridley sea turtles after 20 years.

