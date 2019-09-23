Go Beyond the Obvious and Dive Into the World of Imagination With OPPO Reno2

Zoom in 20x and elevate photography and videography experience with Ultra Steady Video Mode Ultra Dark Mode and much more

NEW DELHI, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Building its legacy as a global innovator, OPPO has yet again attained a new milestone by providing exemplary photography as well as videography experience for its Reno2 users. Built with OPPO's industry-leading 20x digital zoom capability and Ultra Steady Video Mode technology, OPPO Reno2 enables users to capture phenomenal pictures and videos in motion. The smartphone's '20X Zoom' capability aims to take photography experience a notch higher by seamlessly switching between different focal lengths through Fusion Imaging Technology.

Creating an experience for users to relive and reminisce beautiful memories, OPPO Reno2 helps capture a telescopic view with 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, bringing the world around us even closer. With respect to videography, both the front camera and rear camera support Bokeh effect giving an edge to videography for the consumers. This effect is comparable to what a professional camera can provide, as it can highlight selected objects, and create a much richer sense of depth when capturing landscapes and scenery. Adding depth to a user's artistic expression while capturing a video, OPPO has offered the best solution for users to eliminate jitters in even the most dramatic conditions. In order to elevate photography experience even beyond, OPPO has introduced Ultra Dark Mode which captures astounding and bright images even in pitch dark conditions.

In addition to this feature, the Ultra Steady Video Mode technology also takes the notch higher with the stability of videos, enabling users to capture steady videos while running, skiing, skateboarding, cycling, and more. This mode is achieved through an IMU measuring device with a high sampling rate and a hull sensor which are equipped with Electronic Image Stabilization and Optical Image Stabilization. It also compensates users' shaky shots more accurately, and together with a 60fps frame rate, enhancing the image stabilization, fluency, and overall image quality.

Moreover, the smartphone comes with ultra-clear 4K videos at 30fps which optimizes high dynamic range, anti-shake, night scene reduction that can help the consumers to achieve a clearer and more stable video.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smartphone brand, dedicated to providing products infused with art and innovative technology. Based on the brand elements of young, trend-setting and beauty, OPPO brings consumers superior experience of digital life through internet-optimized products that offer best in class services. The brand started the era of Selfie beautification and has set itself apart by introducing the motorized rotating camera, the Ultra HD feature, 5x Dual Camera Zoom technology. OPPO's Selfie Expert F series launched in 2016 drove a Selfie trend in the smartphone industry. In 2017, OPPO was ranked as the number 4 smartphone brand globally, according to IDC. With more than 200 million consumers, OPPO's business has covered 40 countries and regions with 400,000 stores and has 4 R&D centers worldwide, providing excellent smartphone photography experience young people around the world. In 2018, with the launch of Find X, OPPO introduced panoramic arc design with a screen ratio of 93.8%, the largest screen-to-body ratio in the mobile phone market today. In addition to this, OPPO recently introduced SuperVOOC flash charging technology with the launch of R17 PRO and strengthened its commitment to India by setting up an R&D center in Hyderabad with a focus on enhancing the smartphone ecosystem in India. PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)