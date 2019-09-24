Trump at UN: future belongs to 'patriots,' not 'globalists'

US President Donald Trump made a fresh attack against the global order Tuesday in a speech before the United Nations, saying that "globalists" would not triumph. "The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots," Trump said.

"The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique," he said.

