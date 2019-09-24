International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Trump at UN: future belongs to 'patriots,' not 'globalists'

PTI United Nations
Updated: 24-09-2019 20:44 IST
Trump at UN: future belongs to 'patriots,' not 'globalists'

US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump made a fresh attack against the global order Tuesday in a speech before the United Nations, saying that "globalists" would not triumph. "The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots," Trump said.

"The future belongs to sovereign and independent nations who protect their citizens, respect their neighbors and honor the differences that make each country special and unique," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019