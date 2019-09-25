Chennai, Sep 25 (PTI) Following are the wholesale

Following are the wholesaleprices of vegetables at Koyambedu market here today

Vegetable Min.Rate/kg. Max.Rate/kg

Rs. P Rs. PTomato 20.00 30.00Tomato Navin 25.00 35.00Potato 13.00 18.00Onion 20.00 50.00Brinjal 10.00 15.00Cabbage 8.00 12.00Beans 30.00 45.00Sabre-Bean 20.00 25.00Carrot 15.00 30.00Radish 15.00 18.00Ladies finger 15.00 20.00Drumstick 20.00 30.00Beet root 10.00 18.00Bitter gourd 20.00 25.00Snake-gourd 10.00 15.00Capsicum 15.00 30.00Green Chillies 15.00 27.00Onion - Sambar 25.00 50.00Green Plantain - Per Piece 2.00 8.00Chayote 10.00 15.00Ginger 130.00 200.00Lemon 110.00 130.00Nookal 10.00 15.00Cauliflower Per Piece 20.00 30.00Yam 23.00 25.00Coconut - per piece 15.00 28.00Little Gourd 8.00 12.00Cucumber 10.00 20.00Mango 50.00 100.00Bottle Gourd 10.00 15.00Elephant Yam 40.00 50.00Coriander 100.00 150.00PTIRBS RBS

