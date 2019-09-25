Waaree Energies expands module manufacturing capacity by 500 MW to 2,000 MW

Domestic solar PV module manufacturer Waaree Energies on Tuesday said it has increased its module manufacturing capacity by 500 megawatt to 2,000 MW. The demand for solar energy has seen an uptake in recent years.

However, due to various policy driven and geo-political factors, the Indian solar manufacturing segment is equipped only to produce module equivalent to 3 GW or 3,000 MW. "Waaree aims to bridge this demand–supply gap and inch towards a viable indigenous ecosystem. The company has on Wednesday reached the level of 2 GW from 1.5 GW expanding its module manufacturing capacity by 500 MW. This will create 550 direct and 350 indirect jobs in the sector," a company statement said.

The company has upgraded the production capacity to 5.7 MW per day, it added. "The company has supplied over 2.5 GW of solar panels till date, and commissioned over 600 MW of solar EPC projects in India. With the recent expansion touching 2 GW, we foresee creating jobs in the surrounding villages, largely employing the blue-collar workforce," Waaree Energies Ltd Director Sales & Marketing Sunil Rathi said.

Waaree Energies, the flagship company of Waaree Group, has India's largest solar PV module manufacturing capacity of 2 GW at its plants in Surat and Umbergaon in Gujarat. The company has presence in over 300 locations in India and 68 countries internationally.

The company had also commissioned a 50 MW ground-mounted solar project in Vietnam in June this year.

