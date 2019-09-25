UNSW Ranks 71st in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2020

UNSW Sydney rises up 25 places in the THE World University Rankings 2020

MUMBAI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNSW has made an astonishing leap of 25 places in the prestigious Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020, ranking 71st in the world. As per the latest World University Rankings, UNSW will finish the year ranked 69th based on the average across three main global league tables. The rankings include about 1,400 universities across 92 countries ranked on the basis of 13 performance indicators such as teaching, research, knowledge transfer, industry income and international outlook. UNSW's scores rose in every pillar, with the most significant jump in the industry income and teaching pillars.

UNSW President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Ian Jacobs said research and teaching excellence was a key factor in UNSW's improved performance. He said, "Our unprecedented rise of 25 places in the THE rankings is an important moment for UNSW. It reflects our progress across the spectrum of research, education, innovation, equity, thought leadership and global impact, guided by our Strategy 2025," said Professor Jacobs. "This ranking follows on from our entry for the first time into the top 100 in the ARWU ranking, our rise to 43rd in the QS ranking and our emergence as first in Australia for research quality in the Excellence in Research for Australia report released earlier this year."

THE Editorial Director Phil Baty praised UNSW's strong, relevant research expertise and commitment to innovation in teaching. "UNSW's remarkable rise up the table this year, to its highest ever position, is a fantastic achievement," said Mr Baty. "When THE hosted its three-day Asia Pacific Research Excellence Summit with UNSW in early 2019, the University's qualities were plain for all to see: strong, relevant research expertise across multiple areas, including many fields of significance to sustainability, a commitment to innovation in teaching, and a focus on international partnerships, not least in the booming knowledge economies of China and East Asia."

Professor Jacobs said, "Thanks to the UNSW community for the outstanding achievements that have led to this recognition. Our success is built upon a commitment to generosity in partnership, utilising our expertise and resources to improve lives as Australia's global university. In our 70th year, our students, staff, alumni and supporters can take pride in the progress and trajectory of our University."

This year, 1396 institutions were ranked from 92 countries in the THE rankings, including 35 from Australia. UNSW was one of six Australian universities to make the top 100. UNSW benchmarks itself on three rankings - the THE, the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU, 94th) and the QS World University Rankings (43rd). This aggregate will see UNSW break into the world's top 70 universities for the first time.

About University of New South Wales, Sydney

UNSW, Australia's global university ranked among the top 50 universities in the world offers programs in engineering, business, law, architecture, art and design, medicine and science.

Located in Sydney, a safe and student friendly city, UNSW is home to more than 52,000 students from nearly 130 countries. UNSW has been attracting a growing number of bright Indian students for undergraduate and post graduate studies.

As one of the world's leading research and teaching universities UNSW's cutting edge research and innovation facilitated by 3000 faculty is known for acceptance and successful commercialisation.

For more details, please visit: www.UNSW.edu.au

