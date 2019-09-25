China's leading Gifts & Home Fair is opening in Shenzhen this October

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 27th China (Shenzhen) International Gift and Home Products Fair, hosted by Reed Huabo Exhibitions, is scheduled to be held from October 20 to 23, 2019, at Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center. As "The Premier Industry Event in China" with more than 2,500 exhibitors and 5,300 booths expected, the fair will showcase 500,000+ gift & home products covering 22 product categories from around China and beyond.

Highlights of the fair

Gift industry focuses more on young generation

As post-80s and post-90s generations have become the mainstream consumers today, professionals from gift industry are starting to pay more attention to these generations' preferences when sourcing gift products. Portable gifts like mobile electronic product is one of the most popular products among these generations. To keep pace with this industry trend, CHINA MOBILE ELECTRONICS FAIR is co-located at Hall 3, gathering 200 manufactures with countless cool products onsite including MOVE-IT Smart Fitness Device Set and bone conduction headphone, etc.

Cultural and creative product develops rapidly In recent years, cultural and creative products have developed quickly in China. Their outstanding appearance, design, and rich culture connotation make them a hot topic in gift industry. Many companies use intellectual property to enrich theirs brand content. At this fair, many leading cultural and creative companies will showcase their latest and hottest products. Also, a related display area will be set up at the second-floor platform, letting audiences browse more high-quality products of this kind in a short period.

10+ government delegations and industrial associations gather together

The October fair has attracted more than 10 exhibition groups. These associations are professional, with strong manufacturing ability and rich experience. Exhibits include Shanxi glassware, Yiwu commodities, Fenshui pen, Gaoyang towel and so on.

Opening hours

October, 20-22 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. October, 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About the organizer

Reed Huabo Exhibitions - the most influential exhibition company in China, is a member company of Reed Exhibitions - the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It is committed to leading the industry development and continuously creating values for customers from all over the world.

For more info and get free tickets, please visit us at: www.chinagiftsfair.com PWR

