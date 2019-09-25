Air India to commence Mumbai-Dehradun-Varanasi service

National carrier Air India said on Wednesday it will soon connect temple town Varanasi with Mumbai with a twice-weekly flight via Dehradun, starting September 28. Air India will deploy an Airbus A319 on the new route, the airline said in a release.

Scheduled to operate every Wednesday and Saturday, the flight will fulfill a long-standing demand of tourists and pilgrims to connect Dehradun and Varanasi with the country's financial hub, the release said, adding the new flights is also a part of the airline's plans to provide connectivity to tier 2 and tier 3 cities with metros. ********************* Citroen, Axis Bank join hands for vehicle finance *Citroen, a part of the French multinational automobile manufacturer Groupe PSA, on Wednesday announced a tie-up with private lender Axis Bank to offer vehicle loans under Citroen Finance.

Under the white-label arrangement with Axis Bank, Citroen Finance will provide retail finance and mobility solutions including value-added products to its customers and customised credit solutions to its dealers, a release said. "Citroen Finance will be a one-stop financing solution for our customers and dealer partners in India, offering customised and seamless financial services solutions," said Roland Bouchara, senior vice president for sales and marketing, Groupe PSA.

******************* Hyundai Motor opens bookings for all new Elantra *Korean auto major Hyundai Motor announced on Wednesday opening of bookings for the refreshed version of its premium sedan Elantra, which is slated to be launched on October 3. The car maker also unveiled the first look of New 2019 Elantra, as per a release.

The country's second largest car maker- Hyundai sales in August degrew 16.58 per cent to 38,205 units in the reporting month as compared to 45,801 units which were sold in the same month last year..

