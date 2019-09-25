International Development News
Development News Edition
Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns to resign amid vaping deaths controversies - report

Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns to resign amid vaping deaths controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk Washington DC
Updated: 25-09-2019 17:17 IST
Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns will be resigning from the electronic-cigarette company, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday. It is, however, not immediately clear when Kevin Burns will be stepping down.

The news of Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns resigning comes as the vaping industry faces a looming crisis with several countries considering a ban on e-cigarettes after several vaping-related deaths were reported.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

