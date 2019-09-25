GVK in talks with Deutsche Bank to swap PunjabPower Plants senior debt Hyderabad, Sep 25 (PTI): GVK Group is in discussion with Deutsche Bank to transfer the loans extended by senior lenders for its 540 MW coal-fired power project in Punjab, a source close to the development said on Wednesday. GVK Power (Goindwal Sahib) Ltd (GPGSL) was unable to run the plant at optimal capacity during financial year 2017-18 and 2018-19 primarily on account of low availability of fuel and hence defaulted on repayment of dues to lenders.

Consequently the lenders have classified the loan balances of GPGSL as non-performing assets. However, the company was able to secure coal supply for the plant under centres Shakti scheme and plant generated over 800 million units last year.

If it is through, then Deutsche Bank will be replacing the senior lenders (of GPGSL). It is called onetime settlement. There will not any change in the equity proportion of the company. "The company will service the Deutsche Bank loan that was paid to clear the debts of senior lenders, the source said adding the talks are in the initial stages.

The total debt of the project is Rs 3510 crore, the source added. According to the statement issued by the GVK at the end of April-June quarter, landers of the company have approached National Company Law Tribunal(NCLT) for an appropriate resolution.

However, the case is yet to be admitted, GVK had said. If the deal is through, the German multinational investment bank will have fresh terms of loan repayment with the GVK group company once it clears the loans, they had said.

It is one time settlement of senior lenders and then there is an element of refinancing also. The total amount that would go into settlement will depend on the how much of haircut that the lenders will agree. Because the lenders will get their money upfront which otherwise would have been repaid over 17 years, the source added..

