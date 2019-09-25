Encore's India Operation Wins Two Diversity and Inclusion Awards

Considered among 100 Best Companies for Women in India and a Champion of Inclusion

GURUGRAM, India, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Working Mother Research Institute (WMRI), in partnership with the AVTAR Group, India's leading diversity advocate and workplace inclusion authority, has announced that Encore's India-based operations, through its subsidiary, Midland Credit Management (MCM), has earned two awards honoring its diversity and inclusion in the workplace. MCM, in India, has been designated as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India and a member of the Champions 2019 Most Inclusive Companies Index.

Both awards were announced this week from an array of over 300 organizations that participated. These awards look beyond typical practices and policies, emphasizing innovative workplace eco systems that empower inclusion and diversity. In this context, diversity is not anchored solely on gender, but also extends to LGBTQ+, people with disabilities and generation gaps.

"At our Midland Credit Management operations in India, inclusion is a state of being valued, empowered and supported," said Jaison Thomas, Managing Director, Midland Credit Management (MCM) in India. "We uphold inclusion through a set of rigorous initiatives; be it our women-centric forums and programs, our intentionally inclusive approach to talent, or enablers like paternity leave and gender sensitization workshops for people managers. Furthermore, 7.5% of annual variable bonus is linked to the Diversity Ratio in the Company Balance Scorecard. Our doors are open to talent from all ethnicities, race, gender and sexual orientation. We are a company that cares and takes great pride in being an equal opportunity employer."

Commenting on the findings, Dr. Saundarya Rajesh, Founder - President, AVTAR Group, said, "It is extremely heartening to note that a milestone, originally envisaged as taking several decades to achieve in India, is now less than a decade away. The vanguard leadership of the organizations participating in the Best Companies initiative has ensured that it is possible for every company in India to achieve a 50-50 gender balance, which was previously seen as an unsurmountable challenge. By utilizing data about effectiveness of measures, companies are now very strategic about gender inclusion, which has translated into rapid results. The women are delighted and so are we! The year on year progress of companies, who have put themselves on a fast-track, via innovative practices and deep commitment is exemplary. Evidence of top Leadership keenly driving inclusion is seen in organizations' increased focus on other dimensions of diversity including Generations, Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and LGBTQ."

Adding to this, Ms. Subha V. Barry, President - Working Mother Media, said, "Each year, we look forward to celebrating the 100 Best Companies in India by shining a spotlight on the work they are doing on behalf of women throughout the country. Much progress has been made. We are also excited to launch the Most Inclusive Companies Index in partnership with Avtar. We applaud these organization's diversity and inclusion efforts, and by setting a high bar, we hope other organizations will follow their lead so we can work toward a more inclusive world."

About Midland Credit Management

Midland Credit Management (MCM) is a company that works with consumers to resolve their past-due financial obligations. Since 1953, MCM has been working with consumers to achieve a healthy financial outlook by empowering consumers through education and customized payment plans.

Encore Capital Group Inc, MCM's parent company, is an international specialty finance company that provides debt recovery solutions and other related services across a broad range of financial assets. Through its subsidiaries in over ten geographies around the globe, Encore purchases or services portfolios of receivables from major banks, credit unions and utility providers. Headquartered in San Diego, Encore is a publicly traded NASDAQ Global Select company (ticker symbol: ECPG) and a component stock of the Russell 2000, the S&P Small Cap 600 and the Wilshire 4500. More information about the company can be found at http://www.encorecapital.com. More information about the company's Midland Credit Management subsidiary can be found at https://www.midlandcreditonline.com/.

