Havells India and TATA Power - DDL Come Together to Ensure Safety Against Hazards of Electricity

• The partnership shall ensure that Havells circuit protection devices, electrical leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) will be made available across all Tata Power-DDL Customer Care Centers at subsidized price from Oct. 1, 2019 onwards

• ELCBs are a must now as no new connection will be energized in Delhi unless a suitable earth leakage protection device has been installed at consumer premises

To ensure safety of users against hazards of electric leakage, Havells India Ltd. and TATA Power-DDL today signed an MoU to strengthen the distribution of electrical protection devices in North and North-Western parts of Delhi. Along with that, both companies have also planned an extensive awareness and training program to encourage adoption of proper installation of circuit protection devices – ELCB and MCB. The MoU signing ceremony saw the presence of Mr. Sanjay Banga, CEO, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd. and Mr. Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India Ltd.

The synergy between prominent electrical distribution company and leading electrical brand in the country shall ensure safety from electricity hazards.

Welcoming the association, Sanjay Banga, CEO, TPDDL, said, “Tata Power-DDL is committed to consumer safety and has joined hands with Havells to drastically reduce the electricity related accidents which result in loss of life and property. I urge all consumers to install a suitable device for earth leakage protection at their homes/ premises. To further reinforce the need of electricity safety, we will also be sensitizing consumers and arranging for trainings of local electricians on the importance and implementation of safe technology.”

ELCBs are extremely critical in ensuring human safety as they protect us from current leakage. Today, we are surrounded by electrical devices and most of us are not aware about the hazards that come along, due to lack of proper protection devices not being used. Delhi has recorded maximum electrical related fatalities over the last decade. Deploying Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB) is the most common practice that is followed to ensure protection of electrical devices from short circuit and overload. However, MCB does not ensure safety of the users when it comes to current leakage. As per the Regulatory Guidelines (DERC) ELCB are a must, as no new connection will be energized in Delhi unless a suitable earth leakage protection device has been installed at consumer premises.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India Ltd said, “We are extremely delighted to partner with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd for distribution of electrical protection devices in their distribution region. Havells being a responsible company always prioritizes user safety and hence is the only company which provides a 6-year warranty on Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB) and Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB/RCCB) if used along with Havells Distribution Board. The association will help us sensitize consumers on the need to incorporate best in class protection devices in their homes and together we shall ensure that consumers are aware of the use of Earth-Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) through TATA Power-DDL Customer Care Centers.”

Havells plans to reach out to the 6000 consumers applying for new connections every month on an average along with 17 lakhs residential and industrial users of Tata Power-DDL. The primary focus of Havells lies on human safety devices which includes Residual Current Circuit Breaker (ELCB/RCCB), Socket Residual-Current Device (RCD) and Portable Residual Current Device (PRCD).

Being a power distribution company for North and North-West Delhi, Tata Power-DDL works closely with electricians, Resident Welfare Associations and Industrial Welfare Associations to spread awareness about various good practices for installation and usage. Generally electrical problems are caused due to short circuits, overload, current leakage and voltage fluctuations. Necessary precautions such as ELCB/RCCB of 30mA sensitivity must be taken so that human life is not harmed from any such threats. The electrical leakage circuit breaker (ELCB) will be made available across all 12 Tata Power-DDL Customer Care Centers at subsidized price from Oct. 1 2019 onwards.

About TATA Power-DDL

TATA Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL) is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million spread over 510 sq.km. The company has successfully met record peak power demand of 2074 MW in 2019. TATA Power-DDL has been the frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in TATA Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at sub 8% which is an unprecedented reduction of over 85% from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.

About Havells

Havells India Ltd is a leading FMEG company (fast moving electrical goods) with presence across India. Its product range includes Industrial & Domestic Circuit Protection Switchgear, Cables& Wires, Motors, Fans, Power Capacitors, Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial & Industrial applications, Modular Switches, Water Heaters and Domestic Appliances covering the entire gamut of household, commercial and industrial electrical needs. Havells owns prestigious brands like Havells, Crabtree and Standard. With 43 branch offices and over 4000 professionals Havells has achieved rapid success in the past few years. Its 13 state-of-the-art manufacturing units in India located at Haridwar, Baddi, Sahibabad, Faridabad, Alwar, Ghiloth, Guwahati and Neemrana are manufacturing globally acclaimed products, synonymous with excellence and precision in the electrical industry. Havells India Limited recently also became the first Indian Electrical Company to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index Emerging Markets along with 12 other Indian companies to be included in the index.

From (L-R) D Basak - Chief Commercial, Tata Power DDL, Saurabh Goel - President, Havells, Sanjay Banga - CEO, Tata Power DDL, Vivek Yadav - Senior Vice President, Havells at MoU signing ceremony

