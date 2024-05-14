Left Menu

Thousands Gather in Haridwar to Mark Ganga Saptami with Religious Fervor

Thousands of devotees celebrated Ganga Saptami by bathing in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi. A shobha yatra and special aarti were performed, and 100 archways adorned the town. As per legend, the Ganga descended from Lord Shiva's hair on Baisakh Shukla Saptami.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 14-05-2024 20:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 19:44 IST
Thousands Gather in Haridwar to Mark Ganga Saptami with Religious Fervor
Representative Image .
  • Country:
  • India

Thousands of devotees took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi to celebrate the festival of Ganga Saptami on Tuesday.

A shobha yatra was taken out by the Ganga Sabha from Har ki Pairi on the occasion and a special aarti was performed at the ghat after the procession returned to the bank via Bada Bazar, Moti Bazar, Birla Ghat, Lal Tarav Pul and Upper Road. The Ganga Sabha had put up around 100 archways throughout the town in view of the festival.

According to mythological belief, the holy river flew down from the tresses of Lord Shiva to the earth on this day-- Baisakh Shukla Saptami, Haridwar based astrologer Prateek Mishrapuri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024