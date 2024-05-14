Thousands Gather in Haridwar to Mark Ganga Saptami with Religious Fervor

Thousands of devotees took a dip in the Ganga at Har ki Pairi to celebrate the festival of Ganga Saptami on Tuesday.

A shobha yatra was taken out by the Ganga Sabha from Har ki Pairi on the occasion and a special aarti was performed at the ghat after the procession returned to the bank via Bada Bazar, Moti Bazar, Birla Ghat, Lal Tarav Pul and Upper Road. The Ganga Sabha had put up around 100 archways throughout the town in view of the festival.

According to mythological belief, the holy river flew down from the tresses of Lord Shiva to the earth on this day-- Baisakh Shukla Saptami, Haridwar based astrologer Prateek Mishrapuri said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)