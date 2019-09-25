Analytics India Magazine Concludes the Largest-ever Cypher With 1,100+ Attendees in its Fifth Edition

BENGALURU, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypher 2019, India's largest analytics summit concluded after three-days of immersive sessions, networking and fun-filled activities. Hosted by Analytics India Magazine, the event was held from 18-20 September 2019 at Hotel Radisson Blu, Bengaluru.

The conference witnessed participation from more than 1,100 attendees, 400+ companies and 100+ speakers across three days. With more than 70+ talks, it generated exceptional content in the form of keynotes, panel discussions, knowledge talks and tech talks.

The action-packed event hosted the third edition of Great Learning Data Science Awards on the second day that recognised winners in 11 categories such as emerging data science startup of the year, best data science project of the year, data science for social good, best AI/ML implementation and more.

It also hosted the amazing Power 1-0-1 mentoring sessions for data science aspirants which were conducted by industry experts. Senior data scientists and leaders such as Manish Gupta from American Express, Mathangi Sri from PhonePe, Ankur Narang from Hike, Goda Ramkumar from xto10x technologies and others mentored more than 70 aspiring data scientists over the course of three days.

One of the major highlights of the conference was the AI.Q Quiz, the ultimate AI and analytics quiz that saw participation from 60+ attendees from which 6 teams of 2 members each were selected. The team from Aditya Birla Group won a cash prize of ₹30,000 followed by a cash prize of ₹20,000 and ₹10,000 by first and second runner ups respectively. The day three of Cypher concluded with the stand-up comedy by Rahul Subramanian.

Apart from providing exceptional content and networking opportunity, Cypher 2019 hosted a lot of fun-filled competitions such as CypherYinYang, CypherBuzz and CypherStall that won attendees prizes such as Kindle and iPad. Cypher also hosted all-hands dinner for the attendees on day two with a pinch of after-party flavour from the acclaimed rock band Girish and The Chronicles.

Cypher 2019 was powered by Genpact. The learning partner was Jigsaw Academy, gold sponsor was NMIMS Centre of Excellence, Analytics & Data Science, silver sponsors Aditya Birla Group, Analytix Labs, Bridgei2i, Course5 Intelligence, Crunch Metrics, Ericsson, Evalueserve, Insofe, Isima, MIQ, SAP, exhibit sponsors Altair, Analyttica, AWS, Indium, Nikhil Analytics, Reva University, Symbiosis, Tableau, Tredence, Utora, dinner sponsor was Google cloud, quiz sponsors International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (Machine Learning Lab) and Talent Sprint; and media partner CNBC TV18.

Amaresh Tripathy, Senior Vice President and Global Business Leader, Genpact said, "Genpact showcased our state-of-the-art augmented intelligence and prescriptive analytics solutions, new capabilities in our Genpact Cora digital business platform, to help enterprises access data faster and drive more strategic business decisions. The event also helped us network with potential partners and local AI and machine learning talent. Cypher 2019 was a great success, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with Analytics India Magazine."

Bhasker Gupta, Founder & CEO, Analytics India Magazine said, "It has been the biggest and most successful editions of Cypher till date. Graced by happy and content 1,100+ attendees over the three days is a testimony of the fact we have been able to deliver a seamless and perfectly managed event. Cypher was launched 5 years ago as an attempt to provide a unique platform that brings together the entire Analytics industry under one roof. And what it has been able to deliver in these 5 years is exceptional. It has been possible with the tireless efforts of the entire Analytics India Magazine team and the support of our partners."

About Cypher:

Cypher is India's largest Analytics & AI summit, hosted by Analytics India Magazine. In its fifth year, Cypher acts as a platform to network and learn from the leading thought leaders, companies and startups in Analytics, Data Science and Artificial Intelligence discipline.

Learning from transformative thinkers and connecting with like-minded innovators, Cypher provides a space to progress in the data-driven process while drawing inspiration from those thriving in the industry.

About Analytics India Magazine:

Founded in 2012, Analytics India Magazine has since been dedicated to passionately championing and promoting the analytics ecosystem in India. It chronicles the technological progress in the space of Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Big Data by highlighting the innovations, players in the field, challenges shaping the future, through the promotion and discussion of ideas. It has been a pre-eminent source of news, information and analysis for the Indian analytics ecosystem by covering opinions, analysis and insights on the key breakthroughs and developments in data-driven technologies as well as highlighting how they are being leveraged for future impact.

