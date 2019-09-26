PM Modi urges global companies to leverage Startup India in partnership

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi chaired an exclusive roundtable discussion, at New York, with 42 global captains of industry from across 20 sectors. The companies that participated in the roundtable had a combined net worth of US$ 16.4 trillion, of which their net worth in India is US$ 50 billion.

The gathering included Ms. Ginni Rometty, Chairman, President and CEO of IBM; Mr. Douglas McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart; Mr. James Quincey, Chairman and CEO of Coca-Cola; Ms. Marillyn Hewson, CEO of Lockheed Martin; Mr. Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JP Morgan; Mr. James D. Taiclet, CEO of American Tower Corporation and co-chair of the India-US CEO forum; and Senior Executives from Apple, Google, Marriott, VISA, Mastercard, 3M, Warburg Pincus, AECOM, Raytheon, Bank of America, Pepsi to name a few.

The DPIIT- and Invest India-organized interaction included the Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Sh. Piyush Goyal, and senior officials from the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade and Ministry of External Affairs.

The participants appreciated the great strides made by India in striving towards ease of doing business and many reforms which have led to a conducive environment for investors. The business leaders complimented the Prime Minister on taking strong decisions with a focus on Ease of Doing Business and making India more investor-friendly. The leaders also mentioned that their companies remained committed to the growth story of India and, on the back of this, continued to grow their footprint in India.

The CEOs briefly outlined their specific plans in India and also put forth recommendations to aid India's efforts towards skill development, Digital India, Make in India, inclusive growth, green energy, and financial inclusion.

In response to the CEOs' comments, the Prime Minister stressed upon continued political stability, predictability of policy, and pro-development and pro-growth policies. He further emphasized the development of tourism, plastic recycling, and waste management initiatives, and to enhance the business of MSMEs, especially those which create more opportunities for farmers and agriculture. He urged the companies to leverage the Startup India innovation platforms in partnership with other countries – to make solutions not only for India but for the world, including challenging issues like nutrition and waste management.

