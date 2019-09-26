UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields dip; eyes on ECB after Lautenschlaeger quits

Most euro zone bond yields held above two-week lows on Thursday on optimism over U.S.-China trade talks, while the resignation of Sabine Lautenschlaeger from the ECB's executive board turned focus to what the central bank will look like under its next chief.

Lautenschlaeger, Germany's appointee to the board and a policy hawk, will resign from Oct. 31, before the end of her full term. The European Central Bank did not give a reason for her resignation. Lautenschlaeger was among the third of ECB policymakers who opposed resuming asset purchases at the bank's Sept. 12 meeting, an unprecedented level of dissent.

Several policymakers have questioned the necessity and effectiveness of the measures since then and Lautenschlaeger's resignation held the market spotlight in an otherwise quiet session. Several ECB policymakers, including President Mario Draghi, are due to speak at 1330 GMT on Thursday.

"It looks like Draghi is currently on the defensive and needs to explain what he's up to and why he was the frontrunner of an ECB taking an even more expansionary stance," said DZ Bank rates strategist Daniel Lenz. The key question for the euro zone's bond market is who Lautenschlaeger's replacement will be, as incoming president Christine Lagarde takes office, and whether this could impact the bank's easing measures: quantitative easing in particular.

"It's hard to come to any conclusion as the board is evolving now. Even with Draghi's there were so many candidates, but Lagarde was selected," said Pooja Kumra, European rates strategist at TD Securities. Lagarde will now be the only woman on the board, which should "put pressure on the German government to choose a woman to replace her", said Pictet Wealth Management strategist Frederik Ducrozet.

Possible replacements, according to Ducrozet, are Bundesbank Vice President Claudia Buch, Isabel Schnabel, a member of the German Council of Economic Experts, and BlackRock Investment Institute head of economics and market research Elga Bartsch. Analysts said Schnabel could be considered dovish, while Buch could lean hawkish given her role in the Bundesbank.

Meanwhile, Bank of Italy deputy governor Fabio Panetta is the only candidate proposed to replace outgoing ECB board member Benoit Coeure, who also disapproved of the recent ECB decision. This could help shift the board's balance to the dovish side, said Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann.

Most euro zone bond yields edged down after increases late on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump said a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China "could happen sooner" than people think. Ten-year yields were flat across the region , while 30-year yields were down 2 bps .

Germany's 10-year bond yield was at -0.59%, above almost two-week lows hit the previous session. Elsewhere, France will present its 2020 budget to journalists late on Thursday and to parliament on Friday.

Focus will be on more than 10 billion euros of tax cuts as policymakers say monetary easing is reaching its limits in reviving the euro zone's sluggish economy, but Germany is ambivalent about providing stimulus.

