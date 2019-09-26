UNWTO selects India as host to celebrate World Tourism Day 2019

The National Tourism Awards 2017-18 will be presented on World Tourism Day tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in the gracious presence of Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu. A total of 76 Awards under various categories will be presented this year. Union Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (IC)Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, along with Secretary-General of UNWTO, Mr. Zurab Pololikashviliwill be present on the occasion.

United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has chosen India as the host country to celebrate World Tourism Day 2019 on the theme 'Tourism and Jobs: A better future for all'. Celebrated every September 27 around the world, the purpose of World Tourism Day (WTD) is to foster awareness among the international community on the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value. The event seeks to address global challenges outlined in the United Nations Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) and highlight the contribution the tourism sector can make in reaching these goals.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India annually presents National Tourism Awards to various segments of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. These awards are presented to State Governments / Union Territories, classified hotels, heritage hotels, approved travel agents, tour operators, tourist transport operators, individuals, and other private organizations in recognition of their performance in their respective fields. The National Tourism Awards have, over the years emerged as a prestigious recognition of achievements in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors.

A total of 82 international delegates are also participating in the WTD Celebration.

(With Inputs PIB)