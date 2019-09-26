Digital Payment Solution, raises 5.75 crores on Horses Stable Season 2

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] Sept 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): DIPL is an AEPS based Fintech, Digital payment solution spread across India. The Fund was raised with an undisclosed valuation from US-based IC1101 conglomerate, who were among top 8 Investors participated in India's Unique Funding platform of Horses Stable.

Horses Stables, the Indian version of the popular American TV show Shark Tank. After a strict screening process among 200 applicants, 39 shortlisted start-ups, each with an innovative model, pitched to a panel of 8 investors. Actor, singer, and host Rajeev Khandelwal joined the show as celebrity panellist while 'Paytm-Build for India' served as a community partner for the three-day event. "This season has broken all record of previous seasons with a conversion of 50 per cent turn around, where around 18 companies successfully got funded from 39 selected Participants, with the whopping biggest deal of 5.75 crores bagged by Digital India Payment from IC1101," said Prashant Aggarwal, Founder, Horses Stable.

Among the top funded companies, the world famous 'MITRA Robot' got funded from Horses Stable Platform, funding led by ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, IC1101, Windrose Capital, and angel investor Kevin Saboo. The other Start-ups who grabbed the deals from Horses Stable Season 2 are Ringtel Marketing, PawsIndia, ANP Atelier and Associates etc. The increase in the percentage of successful pitches highlights that Horses Stables credibility is growing and it is raising the bar as a platform for raising funds. A portion of the success fee earned will be donated to Womennovators, an organization that promotes entrepreneurship among women.

Horses (the participated Investors) loved that participating start-ups had pre-assigned Investor Readiness Scores and were vetted during their first round of funding. They also enjoyed a one of its kind opportunity to invest based on quantifiable results and their intuition. Horses who participated in Season 2 included Rohit Goyal, a graduate of the CASS Business School, City University London. He has made numerous investments in India and abroad. Mohit Gulati, the CIO and Managing Partner of USD 20 million venture fund called ITI Growth Opportunities Fund. Vikash Sharma, founder of IC1101 Inc. a US-based conglomerate in STRATEGIC investments, research, and businesses intelligence.

Kevin Saboo, an IIT Madras graduate having an MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Kevin has experience in staffing, managing, and growing BPO enterprises in the financial and mortgage space in North America. Other horses who participated included Nilesh Trivedi, a venture capital professional who has investment and operating experience across the early stage, growth stage, and Fortune-50 companies. He has formed companies whose aggregate value has risen from zero to $275 million over the past few years.

Tripti Shingal Somani, the CEO of KGS Advisors and founder of Womenovator, this brushes only the surface of her accomplishments. Chiranjiv Gill a noted businessman from Chandigarh. His existing portfolio includes SixerzGaming- Poker, Rummy, and Fantasy Sports. Participating startups work in industries as diverse as pharmaceuticals, agriculture, fin-tech, technology, consumer products, B2B, and B2C.

"It's a Gateway to millions of opportunities for all the budding entrepreneurs and show must go on season on season," said Rajeev Khandelwal This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

