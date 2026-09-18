Asian Markets Rally Amidst Global Inflation Concerns

Asian stock markets saw an uplift as global investors reacted to efforts by policymakers to control inflation. An expected rate hike from the Bank of Japan and a drop in oil prices improved sentiments. Meanwhile, major central banks continue to navigate monetary policy amidst geopolitical tensions and fluctuating market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 07:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 07:01 IST
Asian Markets Rally Amidst Global Inflation Concerns
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Asian stock markets experienced a rise on Friday as investors navigated global policy maneuvers aimed at curbing inflation. Positive market sentiment was bolstered by a dip in oil prices ahead of a much-anticipated rate hike from the Bank of Japan.

Efforts to stabilize monetary policy were front and center this week, as the ongoing Middle East conflict threatens continued high oil prices, sparking inflation fears worldwide. Partial relief came as Brent crude futures fell 1%, although underlying tensions among regional players remain.

Wall Street's previous rally, driven by tech stocks, provided cues for Asian markets, helping indexes such as MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares and South Korea's KOSPI gain momentum. Meanwhile, global financial institutions are cautiously adjusting interest rates to counter this volatile landscape.

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