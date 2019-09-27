International Development News
UK to repatriate 16,000 people on 5th day after Thomas Cook collapse

Reuters London
Updated: 27-09-2019 10:26 IST
UK's Civil Aviation Authority said on Friday 72 flights are scheduled to operate to bring back a further 16,000 people to the country following the collapse of Thomas Cook.

The aviation regulator said it has brought back over 40% of the total number of passengers in the largest peacetime repatriation 'Operation Matterhorn' launched on Monday.

