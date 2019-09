UK CIVIL AVIATION AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES DECISION TO EXTEND SEPTEMBER ATOL RENEWALS DEADLINE UNTIL 25 OCTOBER 2019 FOLLOWING THOMAS COOK

Also Read: REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/at 2:30 p.m. ET

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)