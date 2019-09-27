MSC Software Supports IITD-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing to Support Indian SME Adoption

MSC Software Corporation (MSC), a global leader in Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) simulation software and services, has today signed an agreement with the government-supported IITD-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing (FSM) to encourage the adoption of smart manufacturing among Small-to-Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India.

Smart manufacturing seeks to transform the productivity and growth potential of industrial manufacturers with more responsive, agile and connected processes. MSC Software and Hexagon Metrology, which captures real-world quality data for measurement, positioning and inspection, help industrial manufacturers to develop disruptive technologies and quickly bring new products to market with smart manufacturing.

Under the agreement, MSC Software and Hexagon Metrology will work with the IITD-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing to develop a Demonstration facility in North India. The objective is to help users establish working prototypes of their products using automation tools. This will enable SMEs to understand and implement digital tools and qualify for integration with the lucrative supply chains of larger manufacturers. The facility will be supported by extensive skill building, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) consultancy, academic partnerships and research.

The IITD-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing is an initiative by IIT Delhi and the Automation Industry Association (AIA). The programme is under the aegis of Smart Advanced Manufacturing and Rapid Transformation Hub (SAMARTH) Udyog Bharat 4.0, an Industry 4.0 initiative of the Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industry & Public Enterprises, and the Government of India.

Mr. Anup Wadhwa, Director AIA said, "We are confident that with support from MSC Software and Hexagon, we can demonstrate greater variety of cyber physical manufacturing use cases that will blend technology learning and digital experience. This will inspire technical and engineering personnel to extend their competency in solving operational issues and contribute to the superior performance and real-time management of plant, machinery and associated resources. Growth of a digital empowered and collaborative workforce will be beneficial to SME Users, Equipment builders and System Integrators."

Sridhara Dharmarajan, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence, India and MSC Software Indo-Pacific, commented, "As we move to Industry 4.0, legacy systems need to be transitioned into smart systems that reap its rewards. Considerable work needs to be done to ensure SMEs in India are aware of the benefits of automation and initiatives such this facility go a long way in demonstrating the power of automation. We are thrilled to lend our support for this initiative."

About IITD-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing

IITD-AIA Foundation for Smart Manufacturing (FSM) is a Section 8 company formed as a Special Purpose Vehicle to implement the SAMARTH UDYOG National mission for enhancing India's manufacturing competitiveness. FSM is building an integrated platform between Indian Industry-Academia-Government to nurture competency across several Industry 4.0 tools and services and develop affordable engagement services to accelerate the digital transformation and growth of Indian manufacturers. It is supported by best-in-class technology companies.

About MSC Software

MSC Software is one of the ten original software companies and a global leader in helping product manufacturers to advance their engineering methods with simulation software and services. As a trusted partner, MSC Software helps companies improve quality, save time, and reduce costs associated with design and test of manufactured products. Academic institutions, researchers, and students employ MSC's technology to expand individual knowledge as well as expand the horizon of simulation. MSC Software employs 1,400 professionals in 23 countries. For more information about MSC Software's products and services, please visit: www.mscsoftware.com

MSC Software is part of Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Disclaimer: The MSC Software corporate logo and MSC are trademarks or registered trademarks of MSC Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. NASTRAN is a registered trademark of NASA. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners.

