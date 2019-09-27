International Development News
Mustard seed futures fall on low demand

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 27-09-2019 13:14 IST
Mustard seed prices eased by Rs 15 to Rs 3,991 per quintal in futures trade on Friday amid cutting down of positions by participants on low demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed contracts for October delivery fell by Rs 15, or 0.37 per cent, to Rs 3,991 per quintal in a business turnover of 34,920 lots.

Mustard seed contracts for November delivery declined by Rs 16, or 0.39 per cent, to Rs 4,053 per quintal in a business turnover of 28,470 lots.

COUNTRY : India
