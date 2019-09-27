MP govt to promote cineplexes to generate employment

Madhya Pradesh government on Friday assured media and entertainment industry that cineplexes will be promoted to provide entertainment at affordable rates coupled with employment generation. "The state government would promote setting up of cineplexes in a bid to provide entertainment to the people at an affordable rate and generate employment at the local level," Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath told representatives of industry body Ficci.

The chief minister discussed various issues like concessions in entertainment tax, goods and service tax (GST) and infrastructure with the Ficci representatives associated with the media and entertainment industry. He said that an officer will be appointed to hold discussions on all these issues with the cineplex owners and operators.

The representatives gave suggestions about running the cineplexes in small towns, nagar panchayat areas, districts and block headquarters, the official said..

